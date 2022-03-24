🔒 Chicken fried steak, fried green tomatoes, French fries? What’s your seriously-can’t-live-without, absolute all-time favorite fried dish?

Trigger cravings in an instant with two simple words: fried food.

Regardless of where you’re from or who you are, chances are you’re likely to like some sort of drool-worthy fried delight. After all, I mean what’s not to love?

Seriously, who could resist crisp golden fries with ketchup, fried chicken with puddles of hot sauce, fresh-made samosas with cilantro chutney and lime, or tenderized beef, breaded, fried and covered in a sumptuous coat of peppercorn white gravy?

We want to know which fried dishes Houstonians love the most so support your all-time faves and cast your votes below. Don’t see your favorite fried food listed? Share it in the comment section.

We’re seeking restaurant recommendations. Which Houston restaurants serve the best fried foods? Drop your recs in the comment section ⬇