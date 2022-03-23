🔒 Insiders, enter for a chance to join KPRC 2 anchors during a tour of the “Notorious RBG” exhibit now in Houston

Insiders, you have a chance to join members of our KPRC 2 team during a special night exploring the “Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg” exhibit at Holocaust Museum Houston (HMH).

Fifteen Insiders will win a chance to attend this VIP event at HMH on Tuesday, March 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Each Insider whose name is drawn will receive two tickets, so winners can each bring one guest. The event begins with refreshments followed by a guided tour that will also be attended by KPRC 2 anchors Daniella Guzman and Andy Cerota.

Learn even more about the Notorious RBG during this special night at HMH with our KPRC 2 anchors.

You can enter once daily during the entry period which ends on Monday, March 28 at 10:00 a.m.

ENTER HERE

Can’t see the entry form? Click here.

Ad

About “Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg”

The exhibition is a vibrant exploration of the cultural icon who dedicated her life to fighting for equal rights and social justice. The judicial giant stood just 5-foot-1, but few in history have stood taller in exemplifying what it means to be an upstander. The exhibition is a love letter to a true American hero whose remarkable story can live on to inspire others. Holocaust Museum Houston will host the only Texas stop for Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruther Bader Ginsburg presented by PNC, which will be on view March 11 through July 31.

About Holocaust Museum Houston

HMH’s mission is to educate students and the public about the dangers of prejudice and hatred in society. The Museum, which opened in 1996, underwent a $34 million expansion in 2019. The 57,000 square foot museum located at 5401 Caroline St, Houston, TX 77004 includes permanent galleries, exhibition galleries, classrooms, a research library, indoor theater and outdoor amphitheater.

Ad

OFFICIAL RULES