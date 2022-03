It’s March 14, a.k.a. Pi Day.

For those of you who haven’t brushed up on your high school math in a couple years – or decades – Pi is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. Math whizzes know it as 3.14159265359 for short. It literally goes on and on forever. What better way to celebrate the mathematical constant than with a pop quiz? Take a few minutes, answer the questions, and see how much you know, or don’t know, about Pi.