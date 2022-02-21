🔒 INSDER POLL: The 10 best George Strait songs

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will return on Feb. 28 for its 90th anniversary with three weeks worth of entertainment.

The event, which runs through March 20, will feature a diverse lineup. Nine performers will take their first spin around the rotating stage inside NRG Stadium, including Ricky Martin and rock band Journey. Several fan-favorites will also make a return. Among them, the indefatigable George Strait, who will close out the event’s 90th year.

This will mark the Texas native’s 31st RodeoHouston performance. He made his debut, quite by chance, 39 years ago. When country music star Eddie Rabbitt was unable to perform due to an illness, RodeoHouston organizers scrambled to fill the gap in their lineup. Several names were tossed around. Among them, a promising up-and-comer. During his impromptu rodeo debut, Strait stole the show when he rode around the Astrodome arena on a horse, waving his hat and shaking hands with the audience.

Strait has been part of the rodeo through several of its milestone celebrations. He was the last rodeo entertainer at the Astrodome, where he set the all-time attendance record. He was the first rodeo performer to appear in NRG Stadium, and his 2019 performance currently holds the venue’s all-time attendance record.

In anticipation of Strait’s imminent return to the rodeo, we polled our Insiders to determine their favorite songs from his massive catalog. He’s released 30 studio albums, three live albums, and 11 compilation albums and has more No. 1 hits than any other performer in history.

Here are our Insiders’ top 10 picks.

10. “Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind?”

9. “Check Yes Or No”

8. “I Can Still Make Cheyenne”

7. “Baby Blue”

6. “Troubadour”

5. “You Look So Good In Love”

4. “I Cross My Heart”

3. “All My Ex’s Live In Texas”

2. “The Chair”

🏆 1. “Amarillo by Morning”

Don’t see your favorite song listed? Share it with us in the comment section below.