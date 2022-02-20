KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Axel, a pup who loves to sunbathe

HOUSTON – Meet Axel, he’s looking not just a couch to lounge on, but a forever family!

Axel was brought to Houston Humane Society not too long ago after he was found in the Stafford area.

According to the shelter, Axel LOVES to sunbathe and loves to be carried. He is also looking for a forever home with lots of laps and couches to sit on -- a PERFECT lap dog.

Aside from that, Axel loves belly rubs, and walks well on a leash.

Axel is heartworm positive, however, shelter volunteers say he may require treatment at HHS’s wellness clinic. Thankfully, heartworm disease is curable.

Meet Axel at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Axel into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

