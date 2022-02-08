🔒 Insiders, enter to win Valentine’s Day jewelry from Kendra Scott

The most romantic day of the year is fast approaching. Treat your valentine, galentine or yourself to some sweet jewelry.

KPRC 2 and Texas-based jeweler Kendra Scott are spreading some love by giving away four special prizes to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Four KPRC 2 Insiders will walk away winners; One will receive a Lips Gold Pendant Necklace, one will receive a Nova Heart Gold Friendship Bracelet, one will receive a pair of Ari Heart Rose Gold Stud Earrings and another will receive a Love Beaded Friendship Bracelet.

Winners will be drawn this Friday, February 11 after 12 p.m.

Kendra Scott is celebrating twenty years in business in 2022. Scott - who is a mother of three boys - started the company when her first son was three months old. Kendra Scott products are crafted in a studio in Austin. To learn more, visit the Kendra Scott website.