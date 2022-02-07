🔒 Fries, wings and everything in between: Vote for your favorite football foods in this Super Bowl watch party bracket

57º

Insiders, which game day goodies are your go-tos?

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

If you watch a football game without feasting on chicken wings, fries, nachos or some other mouthwatering football food, did you truly watch the game at all? We think not. Whether you’re watching the game alone or with a group, snacking is a key component of any viewing experience, much less the Super Bowl.

We’ve assembled the ultimate game day food bracket and we want to know which tailgate treats are your all-time favorites. Queso or guacamole? Fries or onion rings? Wings or hot dogs? Support your favorite watch party snacks by casting your votes in the bracket below.

Note: Voting for the first round closes Tuesday morning; second-round voting begins Tuesday; third-round voting begins Wednesday; fourth-round voting will begin Thursday; and final-round voting will begin Friday. We will announce the winner on the evening of Friday, Feb. 11.

Which football food will reign supreme? Share your guesses in the comments below!

