‘The Great Resignation’: Did you quit your job? We want to hear from you!

HOUSTON – More than 38 million Americans voluntarily left their jobs in 2021. And 4.5 million of those quit in November alone — the highest one-month total on record. The “Great Resignation,” the “Big Quit,” whatever you call it, the country’s workers are bowing out at a record pace.

The pandemic pushed many to reevaluate what they truly want from work. Pandemic-relief checks, a rent moratorium, and student-loan forgiveness offered many Americans more freedom to quit jobs they didn’t love. Was this you? Did you quit your job last year? We want to hear more about your experience.

