‘The Great Resignation’: Did you quit your job? We want to hear from you!

Share your quitting stories here.

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Quitting (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – More than 38 million Americans voluntarily left their jobs in 2021. And 4.5 million of those quit in November alone — the highest one-month total on record. The “Great Resignation,” the “Big Quit,” whatever you call it, the country’s workers are bowing out at a record pace.

The pandemic pushed many to reevaluate what they truly want from work. Pandemic-relief checks, a rent moratorium, and student-loan forgiveness offered many Americans more freedom to quit jobs they didn’t love. Was this you? Did you quit your job last year? We want to hear more about your experience.

Share your quitting story in the form below.

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

