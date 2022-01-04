Royal aspirations? Imagine being a prince or princess of this quirky Texas castle on the market

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’ve always dreamed of lording over your own castle, you’re searching for new images to tack to your dream home vision board, or you just need something to look at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this Texas castle house on the market.

By the numbers: 9715 Bentsen Palm, Mission, TX 78574 | $1,300,000 | 9,337 square feet | 2009 (year built) | 4 bedrooms | 3 bathrooms | 1 pool

Fellow Zillow-surfers, say hello to 9715 Bentsen Palm, a South Texas castle home on the market.

The house was built by “fanciful folks” who made their dream a reality, according to the property listing.

The 9,377-square-foot abode has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The property is represented by Patricia Trevino, Sunrise Real Estate & Associates. For more information on the listing, visit har.com.

Whether or not you’re interested in relocating to Mission, Texas you can still enjoy this stately structure, courtesy of the internet.

Scroll through the photos below for a virtual tour of this quirky Texas listing.

9715 Bentsen Palm, Mission, TX 78574 (HAR)

