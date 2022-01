LAKE CHARLES, La. – A woman rang in the New Year with a big payout from a Louisiana casino.

On Sunday, Jeannine L., of Spring, was spending New Year’s with her friends and family at Golden Nugget Lake Charles in Louisiana when she pulled a lucky spin on a slot machine. She won the jackpot amount of $829,326.56.

The winnings made her the first jackpot winner of 2022, according to the casino.

Congratulations, Jeannine!