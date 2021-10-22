Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas has officially begun

Get your peppermint schnapps and hot cocoa ready, because Hallmark officially kicks off its annual Countdown to Christmas on Friday.

This year, there will be 41 new original movies premiered -- and they’re all the same kind of cheesy goodness of Christmas love and cheer that we’ve come to expect.

Fans will see some familiar faces, like that of Candace Cameron Bure and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and new faces, as well.

Here is a list of the first 15 movies Hallmark has announced thus far:

1. “You, Me & the Christmas Trees”

Premieres Oct. 22 at 8 p.m./7 CST

Synopsis: Olivia is Connecticut’s resident expert on evergreens who, just days before the holiday, agrees to help Jack, a fourth-generation Christmas tree farmer in Avon. A mysterious illness has befallen on their firs, causing them to die out and threaten his family’s 100-year business. As Olivia tries to get to the root of the problem and extend her stay in town, she and Jack spend more time together and feelings begin to develop.

2. “Boyfriends of Christmas Past”

Premieres Oct. 23 at 8 p.m./7 CST

Synopsis: Leading up to Christmas, marketing executive Lauren is visited by the ghosts of four ex-boyfriends. She must learn to open her heart or risk losing her best friend Nate.

3. “The Santa Stakeout”

Premieres Oct. 24 at 8 p.m./7 CST

Synopsis: Tanya is a police detective who is reluctantly partnered with fellow detective Ryan to solve a recent string of crime taking place during high-profile holiday parties around town. They go undercover as newlyweds Tasha and Rupert, moving into the vacant house next to Mr. Miller, the jovial chair of the community’s Christmas committee … and the prime suspect in the case. As Tanya and Ryan partake in the neighborhood’s holiday happenings to keep up the appearances and crack the case, they get swept up in Christmas. Before they know it, their cover story as a couple in love begins to become reality.

4. “Christmas in Harmony”

Premieres Oct. 29 at 8 p.m./7 CST

Synopsis: Harmony is tricked into auditioning for the Holiday Chorus — directed by an ex-boyfriend. By Christmas Eve, they could be harmonizing in the key of love.

5. “Coyote Creek Christmas”

Premieres Oct. 30 at 8 p.m./7 CST

Synopsis: A “Christmas Around the World” party helps two people find love at home.

6. “Christmas Sail”

Premieres Oct. 31 at 8 p.m./7 CST

Synopsis: When Liz returns home to take care of her estranged father, she is determined to give her daughter a perfect Christmas, and reconnects with her best friend.

7. “Open by Christmas”

Premieres Nov. 5 at 8 p.m./7 CST

Synopsis: When Nicky finds an unopened Christmas card from a high school secret admirer, she and her best friend Simone search to find and thank the anonymous author.

8. “Next Stop, Christmas”

Premieres Nov. 6 at 8 p.m./7 CST

Synopsis: Angie wonders what her life would be like if she had married a former boyfriend who became a famous sportscaster. She takes the train home to spend Christmas with her family and inexplicably finds herself 10 years in the past. With the advice of the train’s enigmatic conductor, Angie has the chance to revisit that Christmas and learn what — and who — is truly important to her.

9. “A Christmas Treasure”

Premieres Nov. 7 at 8 p.m./7 CST

Synopsis: After opening a 100-year-old time capsule and meeting a charming chef, Lou questions whether she should move to New York after Christmas and further her writing career.

10. “Christmas at Castle Hart”

Premiere date TBD.

Synopsis: Brooke Bennett goes to Ireland for Christmas to search for her Irish roots. While there, she meets Aiden Hart, Earl of Glaslough. Mistaken for an elite event planner, she’s hired to host his castle’s epic Christmas party.

11. “The Christmas Contest”

Premiere date TBD.

Synopsis: Exes Lara and Ben compete in a Christmas contest to win money for the charity of their choosing. The city watches them battle and choose what is more important, victory or love.

12. “The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls”

Premiere date TBD.

Synopsis: The Mitchell brothers compete to see who can create the best Christmas house.

13. “The Nine Kittens of Christmas”

Premiere date TBD.

Synopsis: Cat lovers Zachary and Marilee are thrown back together at Christmas when they’re tasked with finding homes for a litter of adorable kittens.

14. “Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday” and “Sister Swap: Christmas in the City:

Premiere date TBD.

Synopsis: In these interconnected movies, Jennifer and Meg Swift are sisters who couldn’t be closer, despite living hours apart. Jennifer is in Salt Lake City, running a successful restaurant she started with her late husband and raising her teenaged son Simon. Meg stayed in their hometown of Hazelwood, helping their parents run the local bakery. This Christmas is the family’s first since the passing of Uncle Dave, who owned the town’s beloved theater, the Madison, where many memories were made over the years. When Jennifer and Simon return home for the holiday, they become wistful for one more Christmas at the Madison, despite that it’s for sale and in need of repairs. Meanwhile, Meg is helping Jennifer’s restaurant staff in Salt Lake prepare for a Christmas competition among local restaurants with the winner earning money for the charity of its choice. With the sisters switching cities leading up to the holiday, they find a new sense of purpose and discover what they both truly need in life and love.

15. “A Kiss before Christmas”

Premiere date TBD.

Real Estate development executive Ethan Holt is a married father with two teens. On Christmas Eve, Ethan is disappointed to learn he’s losing out on a promotion and laments that his “nice guy” way of doing business has held him back in his career. Thanks to some Christmas magic, Ethan’s casual wish that his life had taken a different course becomes a reality. He wakes up the next morning and is shocked to find everything is different — he isn’t married to Joyce, he doesn’t have two teenaged kids and he’s CEO of his company. Joyce is the key to Ethan being able to reclaim his original life and the family he loves — he must convince her that their happily-ever-after is waiting for them … and he only has until Christmas Day.

