‘The Great Pumpkin’ returns to TV: See when, where you can watch this timeless ‘Charlie Brown’ classic

'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' won't air on ABC this year

A timeless Halloween classic will soon return to the small screen.

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will return to TV after the Peanuts gang made the exclusive move to Apple TV+ last year, which outraged fans, USA Today reported.

Apple TV+ became the exclusive home to everything Peanuts last year after purchasing the rights last year.

The company responded to the backlash from fans and made a deal with PBS to allow the holiday specials to air on traditional airwaves.

The Halloween classic will air Sunday, Oct. 24 on PBS and PBS Kids at 6:30 p.m. Both the Thanksgiving and Christmas specials will also air later this year on the same network.