Volunteers needed: City of Houston seeking balloon handlers, parade marshals among several positions for 2021 H-E-B Thanksgiving Parade

HOUSTON – The City of Houston is wants you to volunteer for the 72nd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Parade taking place on Thanksgiving Day.

Several positions are available to choose from, whether as a balloon handler, banner carrier, or ushers, the city said.

The city is seeking volunteers for the following positions:

Balloon Handlers – you’ll march in the parade, helping to guide giant helium balloons.

Banner Carriers – you will carry banners introducing featured performers and floats.

Parade Marshals – these are critical positions! You’ll keep the parade moving – if you like being in charge, this is the spot for you!

Seating Ushers – you’ll be the face of the City, greeting ticketed spectators in finding their way to seats in the special reserved area.

ADA Ushers- help handicapped guests be seated for the parade.

Back Lot- help entries in the back lot staging area.

Those who sign up must attend a mandatory volunteer training session for all positions at City Hall. Session one will take place Thursday, Nov. 18 and session two will take place Monday, Nov. 22, both at 6 p.m.

Interested Houstonians can sign up here and indicate which position you prefer. For more information, learn more here.