Features

Volunteers needed: City of Houston seeking balloon handlers, parade marshals among several positions for 2021 H-E-B Thanksgiving Parade

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

HOUSTON – The City of Houston is wants you to volunteer for the 72nd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Parade taking place on Thanksgiving Day.

Several positions are available to choose from, whether as a balloon handler, banner carrier, or ushers, the city said.

The city is seeking volunteers for the following positions:

  • Balloon Handlers – you’ll march in the parade, helping to guide giant helium balloons.
  • Banner Carriers – you will carry banners introducing featured performers and floats.
  • Parade Marshals – these are critical positions!   You’ll keep the parade moving – if you like being in charge, this is the spot for you!
  • Seating Ushers – you’ll be the face of the City, greeting ticketed spectators in finding their way to seats in the special reserved area.
  • ADA Ushers- help handicapped guests be seated for the parade.
  • Back Lot- help entries in the back lot staging area.

Those who sign up must attend a mandatory volunteer training session for all positions at City Hall. Session one will take place Thursday, Nov. 18 and session two will take place Monday, Nov. 22, both at 6 p.m.

Interested Houstonians can sign up here and indicate which position you prefer. For more information, learn more here.

