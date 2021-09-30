Texas Southern University alum Michael Strahan donates football helmets to players

Photos of the helmets donated to football players by TSU alumnus Michael Strahan

HOUSTON – Texas Southern University football players will hit the gridiron with shiny new helmets donated by a school legend.

The university’s Department of Athletics and the football program received a donation of Riddell Speedflex helmets from TSU alumnus and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan.

The helmets are maroon in color and will have gray facemasks. It will contain the TSU Athletics logo on one side and the player’s number on the other.

Strahan played for TSU in the early ‘90s before being drafted to the New York Giants, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He retired in 2008.

The players will show off their new helmets during this Saturday’s home game against North American University at 2 p.m. as part of TSU’s Homecoming 2021.