Whataburger keeps it cool with new orange-and-white Igloo collection

Whataburger fall merch drop now available on the website.

Fall brings cooler weather and Whataburger’s latest merch drop makes it even cooler.

Inside the “Whatastore,” Whataburger’s online store, the burger chain collaborated with Katy-based Igloo to unveil a Whataburger-themed Playmate Elite cooler and a fanny pack to the website.

The Playmate Igloo cooler is priced at $49.99 and the fanny pack is $29.99. Both items are now available for purchase.

Other items available include socks, long-sleeve t-shirts, hoodies, and themed mugs. To shop, click here.

What do you think of Whataburger’s latest merch drop? Tell us in the comments below.