Whataburger keeps it cool with new orange-and-white Igloo collection

Fall brings cooler weather and Whataburger’s latest merch drop makes it even cooler.
Inside the “Whatastore,” Whataburger’s online store, the burger chain collaborated with Katy-based Igloo to unveil a Whataburger-themed Playmate Elite cooler and a fanny pack to the website.
The Playmate Igloo cooler is priced at $49.99 and the fanny pack is $29.99. Both items are now available for purchase.
Other items available include socks, long-sleeve t-shirts, hoodies, and themed mugs. To shop, click here.
What do you think of Whataburger’s latest merch drop? Tell us in the comments below.