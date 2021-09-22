Dave’s Hot Chicken, endorsed by rapper Drake, set to open Westheimer location on Friday

HOUSTON – A chicken restaurant chain that rose to popularity thanks to rapper Drake is set to open several locations in Houston.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Hollywood-born, Nashville-style hot chicken franchise, has expanded outside California and will open several locations nationwide, including several in Houston.

The franchise is well known for their sliders, crinkle-cut fries and spicy tenders ranging from lite mild to reaper hot, according to their website.

CultureMap reported six locations have signed leases for the hot chicken restaurant, with the Westheimer location set to open its doors this Friday.

Dave’s Hot Chicken rose to popularity when Drake took a minority stake in the restaurant chain, Bloomberg reported. His involvement will likely give a celebrity boost.

The Westheimer location, at 12161 Westheimer Rd., will open their doors at 11 a.m.