Aldine ISD to offer one-time incentive to fully vaccinated employees

HOUSTON – Aldine ISD Board of Trustees approved a COVID-19 vaccination incentive program for employees who are fully vaccinated.

During a board meeting on Tuesday, the incentive will offer a one-time $500 payment to qualifying full-time and part-time employees and substitute teachers, regardless of how long ago they have received their vaccine.

The program will also help district officials with contact tracing and identify which employees are fully vaccinated.

The district said funds for the incentive program will come from emergency COVID-19 relief money and the district elementary and secondary school emergency relief fund.

In order to receive the incentive, employees must submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination by Nov. 19 with all incentives paid for by Dec. 10.