‘Intermission is over’: Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Alegria’ returns to Sam Houston Race Park

HOUSTON – Cirque du Soleil will relaunch their “Alegria” tour in Houston for a series of performances starting this November.

The tour had to pause production at Sam Houston Race Park in March of last year due to the rising pandemic, a news release said.

Mike Newquist, senior vice-president for touring at Cirque du Soleil, said in a statement that intermission “is finally over.” He also said acrobatic training and preparations for the shows are underway.

The Sun Rises on Alegria! Intermission Is Over The Sun Rises on #Alegria! ☀️ Our Cirque du Soleil training studios in Montreal are back in action as the cast gets ready to move to #Houston in 3 weeks for final rehearsals under the Big Top! 🎪 #intermissionisover 🎫 cirk.me/38ccWw4 Posted by Alegria by Cirque du Soleil on Monday, September 20, 2021

“The city has always been extremely supportive of our productions throughout the years,” he said. “We want to offer local fans the opportunity to experience live entertainment again and enjoy “Alegria” as they were meant to prior to the pandemic.”

“Alegria,” which is Spanish for “joy,” will bring an reimagining of their 1994 production to newer generations, whisking audiences away to a mysterious world full of poetry and acrobatic experiences, according to a news release. The production began in 2019 in celebration of its 25th anniversary.

Cirque du Soleil’s “Alegria” will relaunch Nov. 13 at Sam Houston Race Park. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.