Newborn girl bears name of dad killed in Afghanistan withdrawal

Levi Rose McCollum as shown with a pillow of her late father.

OCEANSIDE, Calif – A widow to one of the soldiers killed in the recent Afghanistan bombings gave birth to a baby girl and named her after her father, TODAY reported.

The family of Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum announced the birth of Levi Rylee Rose McCollum, born on Sept. 13, weeks after McCollum was killed.

McCollum’s sister, Cheyenne, shared the news to Instagram with photos of the baby girl along with an emotional tribute to her late brother.

“I’m an Aunt! Levi Rylee Rose, you are absolutely perfect. I love you so much and can’t wait to hold you,” she wrote. “We got both your girls, Ry, don’t worry.”

McCollum was one of the 13 U.S. service members killed during an attack that was executed by the Islamic State terror group outside Kabul’s airport last month, TODAY reported.