This company will pay $1,300 to the ultimate horror movie buff to watch 13 scary movies

Horror movie buffs, this side hustle may be just for you.

FinanceBuzz is looking to pay $1,300 to the ultimate horror movie fan to record their heart rate while watching a list of the scariest movies ever made, according to its website.

The selected “Horror Heart Rate Analyst” will record their heart rate using a Fitbit and discover whether the movie they watch is dread-inducing and scary. FinanceBuzz will also provide the Fitbit and a $50 gift card to cover rental and streaming costs.

Most of the movies selected are a mix of low- and high-budget movies, and include “Saw,” “Insidious,” “Halloween,” and “The Blair Witch Project.”

Got what it takes? The deadline to submit your application is Sept. 26 at midnight, and the chosen candidate will be notified Oct. 1 via email.

