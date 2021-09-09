Is it true you can get Starbucks drink refills while shopping at Target? Starbucks says yes, but there is a catch.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Target shoppers who usually get their Starbucks fix may or may not be aware of a hidden in-store perk.

TikTok user @bestoftarget posted a video last month responding to a follower’s question regarding refills at Starbucks located inside Target stores.

In the video which went viral, @bestoftarget went up to a Starbucks barista asking the same question, and the answer: yes!

However, there are conditions.

The barista in the video told @bestoftarget that free refills are only valid for hot coffee, iced coffee, and iced tea.

The biggest catch? You have to be a Starbucks Rewards member to receive the perk.

And the “free refills” perk is not just valid at Target, you can also take advantage of the perk at all Starbucks locations nationwide as long as you are dining-in.

Have you gotten a Starbucks drink refill at Target? Tell us in the comments below.