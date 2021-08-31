“Jolly Gingerbread” kolache wins annual Kolache Factory contest

KATY, TX – A gingerbread-flavored kolache was the winner of this year’s “Create A New Holiday Kolache” online contest hosted by Kolache Factory.

“Jolly Gingerbread” will become December’s Kolache of the Month later this year, Kolache Factory said in a news release.

The winning kolache, made by Amber Miller of Indiana, is made with gingerbread, nutmeg, and topped with streusel and honey icing.

The second place winner was given to Allene Brooks of Dallas, for “Santa’s Chocolate Pecan Pie” and Kelli Kramer of Nebraska was awarded third place for “Little Drummer Boy.”

The first place winner will receive free breakfast courtesy of Kolache Factory for one year, Kolache Factory said.

