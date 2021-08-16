Father, son, reel in 10-foot, 368-pound tiger shark during Texas fishing trip

PORT ARANSAS, Texas – A father and his 9-year-old got the biggest catch of their lives during a fishing trip, KSAT reported.

AJ Garcia and his son, Jacob, of San Antonio, went on a deep-sea fishing expedition in Port Aransas last weekend with Dolphin Docks Deep Sea Fishing, where they caught a 10-foot tiger shark.

According to Dolphin Docks on Facebook, the shark weighed 368 pounds.

Aj and Jacob Garcia from San Antonio with 10 ft Tiger Shark weighing 368 lbs caught on a 4hr this morning aboard the Capt. Paul! 👏👏 great job y’all! Posted by Dolphin Docks Deep Sea Fishing on Saturday, August 14, 2021

Tiger sharks are not common in Gulf waters, but anglers will have the chance to catch one every now and then, a spokesperson told KSAT. Sting rays and kingfish are usually more common during a four-hour expedition.

These sharks can reach lengths of up to 14 feet and can weigh up to 1.400 pounds, according to The Nature Conservancy.