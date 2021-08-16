Big Tex-sized savings: Here’s how Houstonians can save big at this year’s State Fair of Texas

The State Fair of Texas is in full swing this year, and there are many ways for you to save some extra cash.

From tickets to food and carnival rides, there are endless ways for you to have more fun while breaking your wallet during your visit to the fair.

The State Fair begins Sept. 24 and will end Oct. 17. To purchase tickets, click here.

Check out the list of discounts below:

Season pass:

Planning to attend the fair for more than one day? Why not save a bit of money by buying the season pass instead?

The pass costs $50 per person and it includes a multitude of perks, including a free ticket for a friend, access to concerts, and several exclusive coupons.

Learn more about the Season Pass here.

Best days to visit the fair:

Mondays through Thursdays are the best days to visit the State Fair of Texas. In fact, it’s even cheaper.

Tickets this year for adults will be tiered by day of the week and guests must choose which day they plan to attend. Prices start at $15 between Mondays through Thursdays, $20 on Fridays, and $25 on Saturdays and Sundays, according to their website. Kids aged 3-12 and seniors 60 and over start at $10 Mondays-Thursdays, $15 Fridays, and $18 Saturdays and Sundays.

Visit the fair after 5 p.m.

Driving in to Dallas late? You can save a few bucks by buying reduced admission to the fair after 5 p.m.

Donate to a good cause, get discounted admission

Want to help those in need? Visitors have several ways to get discounts on their admission while helping the North Texas Food Bank.

On the first day of the fair, visitors can bring two jars of peanut butter to receive a discounted admission rate of $10.

Every Wednesday, visitors can bring five canned goods to receive a discounted admission rate of $5.

Military and First Responder Appreciation Days

Members of the military can save big on admission this year: $5 on weekdays (Monday-Friday) and $7 on weekends (Saturday and Sunday) with a military ID. Spouses and children under 18 can also receive discounted admission.

First responders, whether active or retired, also receive the same discounted admission as mentioned above.

Sign up for the Big Tex Insider

Want to receive more discounts? The Big Tex Insider can give you exclusive discounts from merchandise to carnival rides, and even admission!

You’ll receive a $10 discount admission code to redeem during Dr. Pepper Value Days every Tuesday and Thursday.

Sign up here to start receiving discounts.

To learn more about each discounts and more, click here.

Are you going to the fair this year? What are you looking forward to? Tell us in the comments below!