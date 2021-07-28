Free chocolate chip cookies from Tiff’s Treats? Here is how you can get yours

HOUSTON – Yes. You read that headline correctly. The Texas-based cookie brand, Tiff’s Treats, will be giving away free chocolate chip cookies.

Not that there should be a reason for free cookies, but if you are wondering, “What the occasion?” The answer is simple: National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.

The national food day will be on Aug. 4, and to celebrate, Tiff’s Treats will be giving away one free chocolate chip cookie as well as selling cookie dozens for $12 instead of $18, according to KPRC 2′s San Antonio sister station, KSAT.

“It was a batch of warm chocolate chip cookies that inspired Leon and me to start this business 22 years ago as college sophomores,” Tiff’s Treats co-founder Tiffany Chen said in a news release. “We love to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day and we’re excited to treat our fans to a free warm cookie in-store all day.”

Customers must be present in the store to get their free cookies. Hard-core cookie fans can also check out the company’s social media accounts for a code for 100 free dozens of cookies. The code will be posted each day from Monday through Aug. 8.

Locations:

GREENWAY PLAZA: 3800 Southwest Fwy #128, Houston, TX 77027 -- (832) 232-5200

MEDICAL CENTER: 1333 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, TX 77054 -- (832) 232-9300

MIDTOWN: 2507 Bagby St., Houston, TX 77006 -- (713) 343-1400

WESTCHASE: 10455 Briar Forest Dr., Houston, TX 77042 -- (713) 360-5100

THE WOODLANDS: 1620 Research Forest Dr #150, The Woodlands, TX 77381 -- (281) 858-2940

KATY: 21788 Katy Fwy B-800, Katy, TX 77449 -- (713) 396-1820

SUGAR LAND: 16560 Southwest Fwy Ste B, Sugar Land, TX 77479 -- (281) 612-4700

VINTAGE PARK: 138 Vintage Park Blvd., Houston, Texas 77070 -- (346) 298-7100

HOUSTON HEIGHTS: 1051 Heights Blvd., Houston, TX 77008 -- (346) 327-1100

KINGWOOD: 4529 Kingwood Drive, Suite 160, Kingwood, TX 77345 -- (832) 995-1600

CITY CENTRE: 797 Sorella Court, #106, Houston, TX 77024 -- (346) 333-2600

WEBSTER: 593 West Bay Area Blvd., Webster, Texas 77598 -- (346) 278-5800

CY-FAIR: 13126 FM 1960 Rd W Ste 145, Houston, TX 77065 -- (346) 249-6500

CYPRESS: 13201 Fry Rd, Suite 110, Cypress TX 77433 (346) 437-9500