FREE Subway sandwiches on Tuesday: This is how to score yours in the Houston-area

HOUSTON – The Subway sandwich chain said more than 10,000 Subway restaurants will close on Monday beginning at 6 p.m. to begin their “Eat Fresh, Refresh” transition to undergo a “refresh” on everything from menu items to ingredients.

On Tuesday, Subway restaurants will reopen with new items, ingredients and menu items for customers to try, including the new Turkey Cali Fresh sandwich. The chain said in a news release that up to one million subs will be given away to customers between 10 a.m. and noon.

At participating restaurants, the first 50 guests to come in and ask for a free sub will receive one free 6-inch Turkey Cali Fresh sub. Extras are additional. No additional discounts or coupons will be applied.

Turkey Cali Fresh is made of smashed avocado, mozzarella and turkey on multigrain bread.

Customers can ask for a free 6-inch Turkey Cali Fresh sub while supplies last.