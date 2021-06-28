Houston-area salon honored with grand prize as best salon in the U.S., magazine says

HOUSTON – One Houston-area hair studio is recognized by a major magazine as the 2021 Salon of the Year in the U.S.

Therapy Hair Salon, located in the River Oaks area won the grand prize to Salon Today magazine’s 2021 Salon of the Year, featured on the cover of its summer issue.

It is the first time a Texas salon won this award, which is equivalent to winning an Academy Award, CultureMap reported.

Therapy owners David E., Bamford and Luis B. Perez spoke to the beauty salon magazine in a video on YouTube. They said the news didn’t sink in until about an hour later after they were contacted.

The salon brand established in the Galleria area for 14 years until both Bamford and Perez expanded their space in the River Oaks area, calling the half-acre property “gold” with a lush sanctuary right in the middle of the city. The pair also opted for natural daylight in the salon and Houston-inspired art throughout the interior.

Their ultimate goal, according to Salon Today, is to make clients “feel they are coming home.”

