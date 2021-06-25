Want to see 4th of July fireworks? Here are 9 Independence Day events happening in the Houston-area

Fireworks at Freedom Over Texas event. Photographed by Richard Carson.

HOUSTON – Whether you are staying local this year or branching out of Houston, the Houston-area has numerous 4th of July events ranging from music festivals to family-friendly celebrations in place, some of which end with a fireworks show to remember.

See which cities are hosting 4th of July events:

Official Houston event:

Shell Freedom Over Texas

When: July 4, 2021

Where: Eleanor Tinsley Park, 18-3600 Allen Parkway, Houston

More info: This year’s event is scaled down due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, families can visit Eleanor Tinsley Park and other areas of downtown to view the fireworks showing. Country superstar Lee Brice will headline this year’s livestream concert. Click here for more info.

💥 💥 💥 We are getting ready to announce @FreedomOverTX #July4 festivities! Standby for some excitement. pic.twitter.com/bg3FSKCk9g — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) June 1, 2021

Travel outside of Houston:

4th of July Celebration at Kemah Boardwalk

When: July 2-4 (fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. July 4)

Where: Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp Ave., Kemah

More info: Live music and unlimited ride specials are happening at Kemah, perfect for the entire family.

Celebrate America's independence with our Patriot Pass! 🇺🇸 Get UNLIMITED access to the Downtown Aquarium, Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier & Kemah Boardwalk from July 2-4.



📸 | glendy_silguero pic.twitter.com/Wrom8DFzWI — Kemah Boardwalk (@KemahBoardwalk) June 18, 2021

CITYCENTRE 4th of July

When: July 4, 7-11 p.m.

Where: CITYCENTRE, 800 Town and Country, Houston

More Info: CITYCENTRE is inviting the whole family for an evening of live music and a 15-minute fireworks spectacular. Restaurants will also be offering to-go options for those attending the event. Click here for more info.

Freedom Fest Katy

When: July 3-4, doors open at 2 p.m.

Where: Wildcatter Saloon, 26913 Katy Fwy, Katy

More info: Celebrate Independence Day weekend at Wildcatter Saloon, with two full days of live country music and fun with Aaron Lewis as the headliner. Tickets are now available. This event is 21+.

Galveston 4th of July Celebration and Parade

When: July 4, 7 p.m.

Where: Parade begins at 59th and Seawall and ends at 27th Street.

More info: Spend the evening at the Galveston Seawall where fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m. at 37th Street and Seawall. Click here for parking and parade information.

Staying local?

Tomball 4th of July Fireworks

When: July 4, 6-10 p.m.

Where: 401 Market St., Tomball

More info: Bigger than ever, this year’s 4th of July celebration at Tomball will bring the celebration to the streets with a tribute to military and veterans and live jazz music. Fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m.

Friendswood “Past, Present and Future” 4th of July Celebration

When: July 4-5

Where: Varies, click here for details.

More info: Celebrate Independence Day at Friendswood’s Centennial Park with live music and fireworks on Sunday, July 4, and stick around for the parade and vendors on Monday morning, July 5.

𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐰𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝟒𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 💙EVENING CONCERT & FIREWORKS SHUTTLE BUSES July 4th evening... Posted by City of Friendswood - Government on Thursday, June 24, 2021

Bellaire Town Square 4th of July

When: July 3,9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Where: Bellaire Town Square

More info: Bring your family to this family-friendly celebration and parade, featuring live band, food, and entertainment.

Join us on Saturday, July 3 for the Celebration of Independence Parade and Festival! #OneBellaire Posted by Bellaire Parks and Recreation on Thursday, June 17, 2021

Missouri City 4th of July

When: July 3, 4-9 p.m.

Where: Houston Community College Missouri City Campus, 1600 Missouri City

More info: Missouri City’s annual 4th of July tradition continues on at a new location this year. Bring lawn chairs and a picnic and enjoy vendors, live music and a spectacular fireworks finale.

