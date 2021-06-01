Partly Cloudy icon
Mayor Turner to announce plans for Houston’s official Fourth of July celebration, ‘Shell Freedom Over Texas ’

HOUSTON – Mayor Turner will share details Tuesday for the city’s official Fourth of July celebration, “Shell Freedom Over Texas,” including this year’s award-winning headliners.

The announcement will be streamed live on KPRC 2′s website at 1:30 p.m.

Turner is expected to discuss plans for the legendary fireworks show, where to watch the celebration and more.

Normally, thousands of Houstonians celebrate the Fourth of July at Freedom Over Texas. In 2020, the usual festival along Buffalo Bayou did not happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a concert by the Houston Symphony Orchestra and other artists was streamed live and aired on television.

Check back here for more updates.

