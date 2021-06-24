Mostly Cloudy icon
89º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Features

Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market is returning to NRG Center later this year, including in-person shopping

Ana Gonzalez
, Digital Contributor

Tags: 
Nutcracker Market
,
Things To Do
,
Christmas
,
Holiday
,
NRG Center
The products seen at the Nutcracker Market on Nov. 14, 2019.
The products seen at the Nutcracker Market on Nov. 14, 2019.

HOUSTON – One of Houston’s most popular shopping experience is returning this year in full force.

Celebrating their 40th anniversary this holiday season, Houston Ballet’s Nutcracker Market will return for in-person shopping. The event went virtual last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to its website, this year’s market will take place at NRG Center Nov. 11-14, with preview days included.

Tickets to the market will be valid one-day only and will go on sale beginning Aug. 11 online and at participating H-E-B stores starting October 16. Group ticket sales are also available for a discount.

All ticket sales are final and proceeds will support Houston Ballet Foundation and scholarships.

Merchant applications and volunteer applications are now open.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: