Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market is returning to NRG Center later this year, including in-person shopping

The products seen at the Nutcracker Market on Nov. 14, 2019.

HOUSTON – One of Houston’s most popular shopping experience is returning this year in full force.

Celebrating their 40th anniversary this holiday season, Houston Ballet’s Nutcracker Market will return for in-person shopping. The event went virtual last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to its website, this year’s market will take place at NRG Center Nov. 11-14, with preview days included.

Tickets to the market will be valid one-day only and will go on sale beginning Aug. 11 online and at participating H-E-B stores starting October 16. Group ticket sales are also available for a discount.

All ticket sales are final and proceeds will support Houston Ballet Foundation and scholarships.

Ad

Merchant applications and volunteer applications are now open.

For more information, click here.