The internet’s response to an HBO Max intern flub is hilariously heartwarming

Did you receive an odd email from HBO Max last week? Apparently quite a few people did, and the streaming service gave the most honest excuse -- or, was it too honest? -- when they blamed it on the intern.

We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening. We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it. ❤️ — HBOMaxHelp (@HBOMaxHelp) June 18, 2021

The email went out with the subject line “Integration Test Email #1,″ and it immediately raised concerns that it was a phishing scam.

But alas, it was not, and HBO was quick to admit to the mistake.

Too many of us have been that intern, right? OK, admittedly, maybe we didn’t send out a mass email to tons of streaming service subscribers, but perhaps something on a smaller scale?

Regardless, people have been quite entertained. The responses on Twitter have been hilarious, inspiring and heartwarming.

Here are some of them:

Dear Intern,



You are my hero. Thank you for reminding us there is a human side behind these massive companies.



Signed,

The human side of Apple — Novall Swift (@NovallSwift) June 18, 2021

Dear Intern, I was using my desktop calendar to make a monthly note of when I started my menstrual period, but after several months I realized I was making that note on a calendar I shared with all of my colleagues company wide. I was 37 years old. — Caissie (@Caissie) June 18, 2021

HBO Intern, you are breathtaking! I mean it! Congrats on making your first big mistake. It's like a right of initiation for us developers

HT to @_workchronicles pic.twitter.com/8SsQNiXBBr — Charles C. Pustejovsky III 👍 (@CCPustejovsky) June 18, 2021

Dear Intern,

I once didn’t recognize then-VP George HW Bush and almost didn’t let him into a meeting…in the Cabinet Room. Of The White House. Where he worked. 🤷🏼‍♀️

He was actually as gracious as HBO Max Help appears to be being…you’ll be fine. — ͏Postcards4USA (@postcards4USA) June 18, 2021

dear intern, I once worked with a lady who talked all the time about having 20+ years experience and once mistakenly put "out of office - colonoscopy" on the office-wide outlook calendar — youre a real shithead charlie brown (@nowthatsbaloney) June 19, 2021

Dear intern,

I once tweeted the word “impotent” instead of “impetus” from the White House Twitter account. Yes. The WHITE HOUSE — and then the media also screenshotted it. You’re welcome. I survived. You’ll be just fine. — Laura Miller 🗳 (@ms_lauramiller) June 18, 2021

Dear intern, I once accidentally sent a text to an employee complaining about and mocking a client. To the client.



Im the business owner.



This was last week at 42 yes old.



Hang in there. — He’s Finally Gone (@Time4The25th) June 19, 2021

dear intern



I'm an eng manager at Google.



congratulations and welcome to the club



we've all broken stuff publicly.



you're about to help your team learn a lot about their processes and tech, and that will make those systems more robust.



everything will work out fine. — dominic hamon (@runtime) June 18, 2021

Everyone responding to Dear Intern with positive stories about their mistakes should totally revisit this each year and just give yourselves a pat on the back.



Great job, folkx.



I'm actually halfway proud of y'all for this one pic.twitter.com/t6R0C816NN — ⚜️💅🏽 La Plus Femme Mesquine Dans Le Monde💅🏽⚜️ (@MzSailiante) June 18, 2021

Did you ever have an epic intern mistake? Tell us in the comments below.