CLEAR or TSA PreCheck? How each works, and which might be a better fit for you

We all know how the process works when you’re going to the airport: Check in, get your boarding pass, check your luggage (if that’s what you’ve decided on) and then head to security to make your way to the gate.

It can be a lot if you haven’t traveled in some time. It can be a lot even if you’re a frequent traveler. You’ll often see people fumbling around trying to retrieve their ID and boarding pass before meeting the TSA agent, and then they get their belts and shoes off and people are stacking up behind them. We’ve all been there.

Something else you may have seen in the security lines are the signs that direct PreCheck passengers through a different (and shorter) line. Or perhaps you’ve seen signs for CLEAR. Have you wondered what that is?

We’re delivering to you a quick snapshot of what each is, how you can benefit from them, and what it will cost you. Ultimately, we wanted to provide you with enough information for you to decide if either is worth investing in, and if so, which would best suit your needs.

Read below to see which option may work better for you.

TSA PreCheck

What it costs: $85 for five years.