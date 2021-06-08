Mostly Cloudy icon
Features

The top U.S. travel destinations you shouldn’t overlook

Some are well-known, some a bit more obscure; have you visited any of these?

Michelle Ganley
, Digital Content Team Managing Editor, Graham Media Group

A man having coffee in the early morning hours at a campsite in Badlands National Park, South Dakota.
A man having coffee in the early morning hours at a campsite in Badlands National Park, South Dakota. (Getty Images)

It’s never too early to start planning that next trip.

Do you have a destination in mind?

Sure, Mexico is gorgeous and everyone seems to dream of Europe or Australia … but what about the good old U.S. of A.? Have you visited the following spots? Some are a bit more obvious as tourist hotspots, while others remain more obscure.

So before you apply for a passport, we recommend you check out somewhere in our very own backyard, so to speak. We asked around, and here were the spots people were loving:

How about …

1. San Juan Island (Washington)

A view of Friday Harbor on San Juan Island in Washington. (Photo by Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images)

Have you heard of San Juan Island -- not to be confused with San Juan, Puerto Rico -- in northwest Washington, not far from Seattle? The island, which has a temperate, year-round climate, offers whale watching, kayaking, hiking, zip-lining, horseback riding, paddle boating, horseback riding and sailing, just to name a few activities. If you’d prefer something a little calmer, try visiting the alpaca ranch, a lavender farm or a winery with an historic tasting room.

