These are the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in May 2021

Peruse the list to see some of the most gorgeous homes swept off the market last month.

11914 Broken Bough Drive, Bunker Hill Village, TX 77024 (HAR)

Size: 7,768 square feet

Address: 11914 Broken Bough Drive, Bunker Hill Village, TX 77024

Listing: “Combination of sacked-brick masonry and smooth plaster. Armo Custom Home Builders created another masterpiece with attention to every detail. 5 Bedrooms, guest suit first floor, master up. 2 game rooms. Venetian Plaster throughout the first floor, outdoor kitchen, fully equipped catering kitchen, circular driveway and elevator. Wall to wall windows, 25′ foyer ceiling. Master bedroom with separate sitting area, fireplace and entertainment center. Huge master closet.”

2626 Pemberton Drive, West University Place, TX 77005 (HAR)

