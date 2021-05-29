Houston among top 10 U.S. cities with most ‘new’ homes on the market

Among U.S. cities, Houston has the eighth-highest percentage of newer homes for sale. According to a new report by Homes.com, 29.3 percent of Houston homes on the market were built in 2000 or later.

Here are the top 10 cities with the most newer homes for sale:

New Orleans, 40.8 percent Raleigh, North Carolina, 38.4 percent Nashville, Tennessee, 35.4 percent Austin, Texas 34.6 percent Atlanta, Georgia 34.4 percent Miami, Florida 33,9 percent Charlotte, North Carolina, 33.9 percent Houston, Texas 29.3 percent Las Vegas, Nevada 28.9 percent Boston, Massachusetts 27.7 percent

Austin ranked No. 4 on the list with 34.6 percent of its listings considered “new” while Dallas ranked No. 17 on the list with 23.5 percent of its listings being built in 2000 or later.

Despite so many “new” homes on the market in the Houston area, the region’s single-family home inventory remains at a record-low 1.4-months supply, down from a 3.4 month supply in April 2020.

“In my 20 years in real estate, I have never seen such dramatic forces sweeping across the Houston housing market as we have experienced since the coronavirus pandemic began,” HAR Chairman Richard Miranda said in a release. “The market is humming along at a record pace, fueled by low mortgage rates despite dwindling inventory and rising prices. However, without a healthy boost in new listings in the weeks and months ahead, the current pace of sales cannot be sustained.”

