Take relaxation to new heights when you spend the night in this quirky Texas shipping container tower

Take relaxation to new heights when you spend the night in this quirky shipping container tower in North Texas

Modern live comes with its conveniences but it’s also got its fair share of stress. Chances are your phone’s constantly buzzing with breaking news, work emails, traffic alerts and the like. And even if you’ve only occasionally peeked at your phone, the stress of so many alerts and updates may have left you feeling a bit burnt out. An escape from the hubbub of city living could probably do you some good.

Enter The Air Castle, an isolated oasis near Ladonia, Texas where guests can set down their screens, stretch their legs, breathe in the fresh air and rejuvenate in the natural world. The scenic Airbnb rental is a contemporary tree house consisting of four repurposed shipping containers. Among the notable features are include five balconies, a screened porch with a hot tub and a sixth-floor crow’s nest perched some 50 feet above the ground.

The Airbnb offers two bedrooms, one bathroom and accommodates up to four overnight guests.

“The treehouse has all the amenities of home and many that only exist in your dreams. You can be comfortable in all seasons with a 20′ wall of windows where you can watch birds and squirrels feed 20′ off the ground from the comfort of power recliners,” the listing reads. “Each of the 5 balconies provide unique perspectives of nature and shade. Relax with a morning coffee on balcony adjacent to kitchen or take steps to the shaded crows nest to swing in a hammock 40′ off the ground fully surrounded by extra tall railings. In the evening, start a fire in the covered fire pit and let nature and the crackle of the fire relax you.”

On the vacation rental’s Airbnb page, comments from former guests praise the Insta-worthy accommodations.

“If you are considering staying here, just book it,” wrote Claire, who stayed in June 2021. “This place is truly remarkable and one-of-a-kind. Every detail has been thoughtfully planned out. We have never stayed at such a beautiful and relaxing space.”

Another pleased lodger appreciated the natural scenery and wildlife.

“Not only with the bird feeders right outside the living room window, you can also sit on the 5th or 6th level rooftops to hear the birds sing for miles,” wrote Todd, who stayed in May 2021. “It was really neat to watch so many birds and squirrels close up, and even saw several pigs at night and in the early morning. Every room and level has great views and there are balconies on every side of the treehouse to enjoy. I would recommend this place to anyone looking for a peaceful getaway from the city.”