Did you know Texas has its own life-size replica of the Munster Mansion?

Waxahachie residents Sandra and Charles McKee tooke their mutual love for the popular 60′s sitcom show “The Munsters” to an entirely different level. The pair built a life-size replica of the The Munster home, painstakingly recreating the fictional abode room by room by watching and re-watching footage from the show.

" Many pieces in the house are from the show or exact matches of items from the show. It was a challenging project, as there were no plans or blueprints to go by,” the couple stated on their website. “The house was completely designed by the use of the show footage. Living in the Munster Mansion is a dream come true for us.”

A tour of the private residence costs $120 and includes admission for up to four people. Each additional guest will be charged $30.

Looking for a more immersive experience? Each month, the couple hosts a murder mystery night for 10 guests. The Murder Mystery experience costs $110 per guest and includes a tour of the mansion, drinks and a night packed with murder mystery madness. All participants must be at least 21 years old.

For additional information, visit munstermansion.com.

