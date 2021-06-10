Oh, my stars! These 6 Texas state parks offer stellar stargazing

Like one wildly popular Texas tune goes, the stars at night are big and bright and the prairie sky is wide and high, deep in the heart of Texas. But in Houston and the state’s other big cities? Not so much. Ironically, here in Space city, the solar system’s superior celestial sights elude us and Texas’s famous stars at night remain hidden behind some serious light pollution. Those who want to glimpse a meteor as it streaks across the night sky, gaze in wonder at the Milky Way, pick out a distant planet amid a twinkling sea of stars or simply trace a few familiar constellations, will have to motor a good ways away from as many bright city lights as possible. Basically, you need to find a locale with a low Bortle Scale. What is the Bortle Scale, you ask?

The Bortle Scale is a nine-level numeric scale which rates how well you can see celestial objects in a particular location, taking into account light pollution. The lower the number, the darker the night sky. The scale ranges from one, the darkest skies available on the planet (like Big Bend Ranch State Park), through nine, inner-city skies (like those at San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site).

The Texas state parks that offer stellar stargazing opportunities are listed below with brief descriptions from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Suggestion: Crank this tasty Texas beat while you peruse the list.

Bortle Scale rating: 1

Big Bend Ranch State Park sits in the darkest area of the state. After all, we are on the other side of nowhere. The International Dark-Sky Association designated Big Bend Ranch State Park a gold tier Dark Sky Park in 2018. The best places for stargazing are along River Road, at the West Contrabando Trailhead, Big Hill and the Hoodoos. These spots offer great views, and are accessible by any vehicle.

