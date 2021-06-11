5 of the quirkiest museums you can visit in Texas

From Santa Claus figurines to toilet seats, unusual sights abound at these quirky Texas museums.

Here are some of the Lone Star State’s most unusual, eclectic and wacky curated attractions.

Santa Claus Museum, Columbus

Santa Claus Museum (Santa Claus Museum)

A Russian nesting doll, a wine bottle, a music box, a PEZ dispenser, a jigsaw puzzle, a vintage cooking mold -- What do all these objects have in common? Usually, not much. But at the Santa Claus Museum in Columbus, Texas all these items depict the jovial, white-bearded bearer of gifts in some shape, form or fashion.

Nearly 3,000 Santa figurines and Santa-inspired pieces deck the halls at this holly-jolly attraction dubbed the “only Santa museum in the South.”

The museum houses three major Claus-themed collections comprising “almost 3,000 Santas including figurines, music boxes, dolls, dishes, ornaments, artwork, needlework, and photos from all over the world,” according to the institution’s website.

The museum is just one of two such museums in the nation devoted to all-things Kris Kringle. The other is located in Santa Claus, Indiana.

