What do dads really want for Father’s Day? We asked, you answered

Do you know what you’re getting your dad or husband -- or any similar father figure in your life -- for Father’s Day?

It’s coming up quickly, set for June 20.

So whether you need a specific gift idea or you’re just wondering what men really want, you could skim the following answers. Some really do list a physical gift, while others are more meaningful (and sweet!)

“Family time” was definitely a theme, reviewing the 40 to 50 answers we received.

Here are some we thought we’d share:

“What do you really want for Father’s Day?”