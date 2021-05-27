Partly Cloudy icon
Features

Unique Father’s Day rituals around world

These countries have their own ways to celebrate Father’s Day

Keith Dunlap
, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Tags: 
Fathers Day
,
Father's Day
,
rituals
,
International
Pexels photo.
Pexels photo.

It’s pretty well-known how Father’s Day tends to run in the United States, with dads often celebrating their day with barbecues, trips to the golf course, fishing excursions or just simply lounging around the house.

But what about the rest of the world?

Here are some rituals and traditions other countries have when they celebrate Father’s Day.

Germany

"No women allowed" is often a theme of Father’s Day in Germany.

German fathers traditionally celebrate their day by ditching their wife and children. Groups of fathers often take hikes up to the mountains or walks in the park, often while pulling wagons filled with alcoholic beverages behind them.

Biking is also a popular activity among groups of fathers.

