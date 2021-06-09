Houston artist painting massive mural to show support for city’s bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup

HOUSTON – One of Houston’s popular artists is bringing the spirit of the World Cup to the city in a new mural.

The mural, called “Gateway to the World” will be painted by artist GONZO24,7 along with six other artists. The mural will be crafted a 10,000 square-foot wall at Hobby Airport, supporting Houston’s bid to host the 2016 FIFA World Cup, according to a news release.

Passengers flying in and out of Hobby Airport will be able to see the mural from the aircraft.

In addition to the mural, large ceramic soccer balls will be decorated and displayed inside both Houston-area airports.

Houston is currently one of 23 host cities between Canada, Mexico and the United States with a bid for a venue spot to host games during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The organization will visit each bidding city, including Houston, beginning in July and selections will be revealed later this year.