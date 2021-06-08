Texas chef uses her knowledge, heritage to win Food Network’s “Chopped”

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A Texas chef has won big on Food Network’s “Chopped,” KSAT reported.

Jesse Kuykendall, a Laredo native best known as Chef Kirk, competed along with three other professional chefs in a three-round cooking contest using mysterious ingredients. The episode’s theme was “PB & J.”

Kuykendall used her Mexican culinary knowledge and her mother’s past teachings to pave her way to victory, from peanut butter churros to hot dog quesadillas, according to KSAT.

According to San Antonio Current, she owns a few restaurants throughout the San Antonio and Laredo areas, including the newly-opened Mexican-inspired Milpas Restaurant, which serves popular dishes such as carnitas and “tacos arabes.”

Kuykendall received a $10,000 winning prize on the show, and told San Antonio Current she will use the winnings to pay for a well-deserved vacation with her mother.