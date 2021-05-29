Dine out and do good: Houston Restaurant Weeks returning in August

HOUSTON – Foodies, we’ve got stellar news for you -- One of Houston’s most anticipated food events of the year, Houston Restaurant Weeks, will return August 1 and run through Labor Day, September 6.

The event offers diners specially-priced multi-course prix fixe menus for brunch, lunch,and dinner, available for dine-in and take-out. Participating restaurants will make donations based on their HRW sales; $1 per every $20 brunch and lunch meal sold; $3 per every $35 dinner sold; and $5 per every $49 dinner sold.

HRW founder and owner Cleverley Stone passed away in 2020 following a battle with cancer.

“It was Stone’s intense drive and passion for HRW that carried her during her illness,” a release stated. “Stone’s final wish was that HRWcontinue in perpetuity in her name. With her beloved restaurant industry hit hard by COVID-19, Stone knew that HRWwould be one of the most important ever, and she asked that the community support local restaurants and ultimately the Houston Food Bank.”

Stone’s daughter Katie has assumed the leadership role for HRW. Katie established The Cleverley Stone Foundation, a Texas nonprofit corporation, to honor her mother’s legacy.

“Last year’s HRW proved to be crucial for what was perhaps the most difficult time that restaurants and the food bank have ever faced,” says Stone. “This year, I am so excited to be able to do exactly what my mother would be doing, which is everything she could for her beloved restaurant industry and the Houston Food Bank. This year’s HRW is going to be amazing!”

The initial list of participating restaurants will be posted on the HRW website on July 15. As additional commitments come in, restaurants will be added to the website until August 1.

Restaurants interested in participating can contact Stone by email at katie@cleverley.com.