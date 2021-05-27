How sweet it is: See the historic Dr Pepper mansion up for rent in Texas

Were you born a Dr Pepper fan by default? Is Dr Pepper your bubbly beverage of choice? Color yourself a carbonated beverage buff? Does a visit to the Dr Pepper Museum rank high on your Texas bucket list? If you answered yes to any of these questions, we’ve found you the perfect weekend getaway -- A stunning, 135-year-old Waco home built by one of the men who introduced Dr Pepper to the world is now a rental up for grabs on Airbnb.

Dr Pepper co-founder Wade Morrison built the Victorian-style home at 1503 Washington Ave. back in 1885 -- the same year Morrison began selling the 23-fruit-flavor concoction at his Waco store, Morrison’s Old Corner Drug Store.

Charles Alderton, a young pharmacist working at the store, is believed to be the inventor of the now popular soda. Morrison came up with the name Dr Pepper co-founded the firm which later became the Dr Pepper Company, according to the Dr Pepper Museum.

The historic, 6,000-square-foot home boasts five bedrooms, five bathrooms and sleeps up to 12 guests. Notable amenities include a pool, hot tub, cabana and game room.

The home is situated near many of Waco’s popular attractions including Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Silos and the Dr Pepper Museum.

On the vacation rental’s Airbnb page, dozens of comments from former guests praise the Insta-worthy accommodations.

“Not sure I really want to leave this review - out of selfishness that I will likely never again be able to rent it because it will ALWAYS BE BOOKED,” wrote Tracy, who stayed in April 2021. “This home is like a private resort in Martha’s Vineyard - incredibly decorated, wonderfully appointed with high quality of everything and with anything you could want to lock yourself behind the gates of the compound and never leave!!

“Lounging in the hot tub and laying by the pool, one can look back at the house and truly feel like they are in a luxe resort,” added Tracy. “We cooked out in the poolside kitchen and stayed warm by the outdoor fireplace, played cards in the den, played ping pong & pool in the game room and hosted home cooked meals - yes! An amazing chef’s kitchen too! - at the huge dining room table. This place is a hidden gem!”

