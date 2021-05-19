Itzhak Perlman open rehearsal: This is how Houstonians can get a behind-the-scenes look as legendary violinist preps for Jones Hall performance

HOUSTON – Itzhak Perlman, the world-renowned violinist who will make a stop at Jones Hall this weekend, will hold an open rehearsal on Friday.

The rehearsal will give guests a glimpse of Perlman’s performance prior to the main event, “All Beethoven with Itzhak Perlman,” part of a season-long celebration of Beethoven’s 250th birthday.

Part of a three-year partnership with the Houston Symphony, this weekend’s performances will be Perlman’s first in 14 months since before the COVID-19 pandemic, a news release said.

The rehearsal will take place Friday beginning at 10 a.m.

Tickets to the open rehearsal are now available and can be purchased here at prices from $25 to $125.

“All Beethoven with Itzhak Perlman” takes place Saturday, May 22, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 23, at 2:30 p.m., with Sunday’s performance being livestreamed. To learn more, click here.