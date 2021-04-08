Legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman to bring the best of Beethoven in performance with Houston Symphony

HOUSTON – World-renowned violinist Itzhak Perlman will make a stop at Jones Hall with a performance honoring Ludwig van Beethoven.

In a three-year partnership as a Houston Symphony Artistic Partner, Perlman is set to perform in honor of Beethoven’s 250th birthday celebration in “All Beethoven with Itzhak Perlman.”

Perlman perform “Violin Romances,” “Coriolan Overture” and “Symphony No. 7.”

You can catch the performance in-person Saturday, May 22, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 23, at 2:30 p.m. The May 23 performance will be livestreamed.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place during the performance, such as mask-wearing, social-distancing and reduced attendance.

Tickets for both dates, including livestream tickets, are now available and can be purchased here.