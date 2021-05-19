5 convincing reasons why you should visit Colorado for your next trip

There seems to be a buzz in the air -- on social media and in person, more and more people are chatting about the places they’ll go and the trips they’ll take, now that the COVID-19 vaccine is readily available and as the world of travel returns to some state of “normal.”

That got me thinking: Colorado. Anyone who’s been there will likely agree: It’s such a cool state, is it not?

Full disclosure: This article is NOT sponsored by the state of Colorado. I’m just a person who loves the mountains, and I thought I’d share some reasons as to why that is. I’ve had some truly epic vacations in Colorado over the years, and I lived there for a semester in college, as well.

I too am always planning that next big trip (sometimes on paper, sometimes in my head). So, just like I shared about the great state of California back in March, today I think we should chat about Colorado. Here’s why ...

The incline (Photo used with permission from Pikes Peak Region Attractions)

1. The hiking/great outdoors are unparalleled.

I have a lot of friends who don’t hike, so let’s start here: Hiking is just walking. You don’t have to feel intimidated! Sure, you might not go scale a fourteener (that’s a reference to a peak higher than 14,000 feet in elevation), and actually, you shouldn’t do that at all, if you’re not an experienced hiker.

