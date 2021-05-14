Hungry? This Texas barbecue joint is offering all-you-can-eat ribs, brisket, and other favorites

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Got an empty stomach and willing to travel for it? How about all-you-can-eat ribs, brisket, and sausage?

DeeWillie’s Bar-B-Que, one of San Antonio’s most popular barbecue joints will allow customers to eat all the barbecue they want during their dine-in visit.

For $26.99 per person, guests can enjoy a choice of BBQ meats and sides for one flat fee, from brisket and sausage to ribs. Several side dish choices such as green beans and mac and cheese are also included as part of the deal.

A menu of family meal choices is also available for both dine in and takeout for those with lots of mouths to feed or for any event they’re hosting.

If you’re heading to San Antonio sometime soon, learn more about their menu and location here.