Take a peek inside this high-end barbershop with lounge in La Marque

LA MARQUE, Texas – If you’re looking to get a new haircut, grab a drink, watch the latest sports game or just unwind after a long day -- we’ve found the perfect place for you.

Executive Chair Barbershop and Lounge, located at 5291 FM 2004 STE B in La Marque, is an all-new barbershop and lounge that’s offering customers the ultimate luxurious experience. The barbershop and lounge are in separate, but adjacent spaces.

Customers can choose between several packages, ranging in prices from $30 to $65, including a steamed-towel shave, a heated neck pillow, a facial massage and wax peel, a scalp massage and other treatments.

The full-service barbershop is open Thursday - Monday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The lounge, which is open until 12 a.m., serves many cocktails, including sidecars, margaritas, martinis, and a signature drink called “The Executive,” which includes gin.

Take a look inside the barbershop and lounge below:

Executive Chair Barbershop & Lounge (KPRC)